Imago
Federer qualifies for record-breaking 16th semi-final at Basel
Roger Federer has become the first man to qualify for 16 semi-finals at a single ATP event after Stan Wawrinka pulled out of their Basel last-eight meeting.
The 38-year-old had the chance to record his 24th career win over his Swiss friend and rival at his hometown tournament.
However, Wawrinka, who was forced to dig deep and suffered a back injury in his 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over Frances Tiafoe in the last eight.
"The disappointment is huge," admitted Wawrinka.
Federer has made serene progress through the draw in Basel, losing just six games in his opening two matches, against Peter Gojowczyk and Radu Albot.
However, a sterner test is likely to await, with third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Filip Krajinovic for the right to face him in the last four.
In Friday's other quarter-finals, Roberto Bautista Agut takes on Reilly Opelka and Alex de Minaur plays Jan-Lennard Struff.