De Minaur had beaten 6ft 11in Reilly Opelka in the semi-final to reach his second final of the autumn, having picked up the title in Zhuhai with a win over Adrian Mannarino.

The Australian had never played Federer, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four of his home tournament, but seemed to enjoy the challenge, pushing the Swiss to three deuces in his opening service game.

He and De Minaur traded blows with long baseline exchanges early in the encounter, including an absorbing 39-shot rally when Federer led 2-1, before the Swiss stepped up a gear to break De Minaur twice and take the opening set with the match clock at just 35 minutes to take the opening set.

The second set followed a similar pattern except for the fact that De Minaur was unable to carve out even a semblance of an opportunity - in the whole match, the 20-year-old did not have a single break point chance.

Federer was ruthless on his serve and retained his momentum and intensity throughout, moving into a 3-0 lead after winning five games in a row before De Minaur held serve.

He had won 23 consecutive matches at the Swiss Indoors and never looked like having that run ended, finally sealing his 10th title in Basel as De Minaur's passing shot leaked wide.

The 38-year-old Swiss has now won 103 singles titles in his career and the record win in Basel - where he once acted as a ball boy - was the second time he had won a tournament 10 times after achieving the feat in Halle in June.