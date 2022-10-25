Albert Ramos - Lorenzo Musetti
A. Ramos vs L. Musetti | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | St. Jakobshalle
Not started
A. Ramos
L. Musetti (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlbertRamos
Spain
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1050
- Age34
- Height1.88m
- Weight80kg
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1746
- Age20
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Ramos
L. Musetti
