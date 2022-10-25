Alex De Minaur - Holger Rune

A. De Minaur vs H. Rune | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | St. Jakobshalle
A. De Minaur (7)
A. De Minaur (7)
H. Rune
H. Rune
Players Overview

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1745
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1703
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Recent matches

A. De Minaur

H. Rune

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

