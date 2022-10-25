Alex De Minaur - Holger Rune
A. De Minaur vs H. Rune | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | St. Jakobshalle
Not started
A. De Minaur (7)
H. Rune
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking24
- ATP points1745
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1703
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. De Minaur
H. Rune
