Roberto Bautista Agut frustrated Andy Murray as he beat the Briton 6-3 6-2 in the last 16 of the Swiss Indoors.

The scoreline didn’t tell the full story as both players fought hard, but it was Bautista Agut who won the crucial points.

He will play Brandon Nakashima or Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

Murray made a great start by breaking in the third game of the match, but was immediately broken back.

At 3-3, Bautista Agut crucially held serve in a game which lasted over 10 minutes which angered Murray after he failed to take his break opportunities.

The three-time Grand Slam champion appeared to let his emotions get to him as he was then broken in the next game which included a double fault.

Bautista Agut went on to win the set, which last 56 minutes, after Murray squandered another break point chance.

Murray’s forehand continued to let him down as he was broken straight away at the start of the second set.

He had chances to break back later in the set, including three in the fourth game, but failed to take them.

Bautista Agut punished him by breaking to go 5-2 up, before sealing the match to maintain his record of reaching the quarter-finals every time he has competed in Basel.

Elsewhere, Alexander Bublik beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets 6-3 6-3 and Felix Auger-Aliassime had a dominant 6-1 6-0 victoy over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Norrie out of Vienna Open

Cameron Norrie’s chances of reaching the Nitto ATP Finals have taken a big dent after he was knocked out of the Vienna Open by Marcos Giron.

There was little to separate the pair, but Giron converted all three of his break point chances to win 6-3 6-4.

Andrey Rublev also had a surprising loss by the same scoreline as he was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev got the better of home hero Dominic Thiem in a relatively comfortable 6-3 6-3 win and Hubert Hurkacz battled past Emil Ruusuvuori in a tight match.

