Botic van de Zandschulp - Adrian Mannarino
B. van de Zandschulp vs A. Mannarino | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp
A. Mannarino
25/10
Players Overview
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking35
- ATP points1252
- Age27
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
AdrianMannarino
France
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points991
- Age34
- Height1.8m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
B. van de Zandschulp
A. Mannarino
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|5035