Botic van de Zandschulp - Adrian Mannarino

B. van de Zandschulp vs A. Mannarino | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
25/10
Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1252
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
  • ATP ranking42
  • ATP points991
  • Age34
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

B. van de Zandschulp

A. Mannarino

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Adrian Mannarino

ATP Basel - 25 October 2022

