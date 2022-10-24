Brandon Nakashima - David Goffin

B. Nakashima vs D. Goffin | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 24.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
24/10
Players Overview

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points1019
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points825
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Nakashima

D. Goffin

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin

ATP Basel - 24 October 2022

Follow the ATP Basel Tennis match between Brandon Nakashima and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 24 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Basel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

