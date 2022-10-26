Brandon Nakashima - Stan Wawrinka

B. Nakashima vs S. Wawrinka | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 26.10.2022 | St. Jakobshalle
Not started
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
from 23:00
Players Overview

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking44
  • ATP points982
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Stan-Wawrinka-headshot
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking194
  • ATP points277
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight81kg

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Nakashima

S. Wawrinka

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

