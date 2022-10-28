Carlos Alcaraz won an intriguing match against Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to book a place in the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors.

Alcaraz prevailed 6-3 6-4 as he won the crucial points to battle past his friend and compatriot.

He will play Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday after he cruised to victory against Alexander Bublik.

“It’s difficult to play against a friend like Pablo,” said Alcaraz. “Every day we go to have dinner, lunch, everything.

“I always support him but obviously on court there is no friends, you have to be focused and go for it which is what I did.”

Alcaraz broke Carreno Busta twice, once mid-way through the opening set and again in what would be the penultimate game of the match.

He now has 24 hours to prepare for Auger-Aliassime, who he has never beaten, most recently losing to him at the Davis Cup.

“It will be a really tough match,” added Alcaraz. “He’s playing really well, had some great victories this year and, of course, I have to be really focused and learn from my mistakes in the past matches.

“I will try to show my best tennis against him and am really looking forward to the match.”

Roberto Bautista Agut plays Stan Wawrinka and Holger Rune faces Arthur Rinderknech in the other quarter-finals on Friday.

Medvedev into Vienna semi-finals

At the Vienna Open, Daniil Medvedev is also through to the semi-finals after he overcame Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-2, denting the Italian’s chances of reaching the Nitto ATP Finals.

Medvedev will play Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday, after he won a dramatic match against Marcos Giron 6-3 4-6 6-4.

Britain’s Dan Evans is in quarter-final action later on when he faces Denis Shapovalov.

