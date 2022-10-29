Felix Auger-Aliassime produced a stunning performance to take a dominant win against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final of the Swiss Indoors.

Auger-Aliassime faced just one break point all match, which came in the final game, as he won 6-3 6-2 to continue his impressive week in Basel.

He will play Holger Rune or Roberto Bautista Agut in the final.

“So far it’s been very close to perfect,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“I’ve been serving amazing, not getting broken once yet. It’s been a fantastic week, I’ve played some great tennis – again today against the best player in the world.

“I’m really happy with my level and hopefully I can go all the way.”

Auger-Aliassime broke once in the first set, in the eighth game as he outplayed Alcaraz, who won just 11 per cent of his points on his second serve.

The world No. 9 continued his form by breaking Alcaraz with a rare love return game in the middle of the second set, before getting the crucial double break to go on and make his fourth-career ATP 500 final.

Medvedev romps into Vienna final

Daniil Medvedev was just as impressive as Auger-Aliassime over in Vienna as he took a 6-4 6-2 victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

He didn’t face a single break point all match and his muscle injury that saw him dramatically pull out of his semi-final against Novak Djokovic in Astana earlier this month has shown no signs of affecting the 2021 US Open champion.

Medvedev will face Denis Shapovalov or Borna Coric in the final on Sunday.

