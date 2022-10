Tennis

Highlights: Holger Rune defeats Roberto Bautista Agut with two tie-breaks at Swiss Indoors in Basel

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Holger Rune reached the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel with a 7-6(1) 7-6(6) victory over Roberto Bautista Agut. The Danish teenager, fresh off his second ATP Tour win in Stockholm, will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

00:01:44, an hour ago