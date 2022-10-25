Jenson Brooksby - Ugo Humbert

J. Brooksby vs U. Humbert | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | St. Jakobshalle
Not started
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
from 23:00
Players Overview

Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking50
  • ATP points945
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
France
France
  • ATP ranking103
  • ATP points548
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Brooksby

U. Humbert

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Jenson Brooksby vs Ugo Humbert

ATP Basel - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Basel Tennis match between Jenson Brooksby and Ugo Humbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Basel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

