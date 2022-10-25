Alex Molcan - Mackenzie McDonald

A. Molcan vs M. McDonald | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
25/10
Players Overview

Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • ATP ranking46
  • ATP points962
  • Age24
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight73kg
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking65
  • ATP points775
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. Molcan

M. McDonald

Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Alex Molcan vs Mackenzie McDonald

ATP Basel - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Basel Tennis match between Alex Molcan and Mackenzie McDonald live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Basel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

