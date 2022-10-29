Holger Rune - Roberto Bautista

H. Rune vs R. Bautista | Basel
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 29.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
H. Rune
H. Rune
R. Bautista (6)
R. Bautista (6)
29/10
Players Overview

Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1703
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1805
  • Age34
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight76kg

Statistics

Recent matches

H. Rune

R. Bautista

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

Latest news

ATP Basel

Bautista Agut beats frustrated Murray in Basel, Norrie out of Vienna Open

Yesterday at 21:37

