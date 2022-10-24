Arthur Rinderknech - Marin Cilic
A. Rinderknech vs M. Cilic | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 24.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
A. Rinderknech
M. Cilic (4)
24/10
Players Overview
ArthurRinderknech
France
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points932
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points2540
- Age34
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Rinderknech
M. Cilic
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930