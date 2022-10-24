Arthur Rinderknech - Marin Cilic

A. Rinderknech vs M. Cilic | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 24.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
M. Cilic (4)
M. Cilic (4)
24/10
Players Overview

Arthur-Rinderknech-headshot
ArthurRinderknech
France
France
  • ATP ranking51
  • ATP points932
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking13
  • ATP points2540
  • Age34
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Rinderknech

M. Cilic

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

