Maxime Cressy - Dominic Stricker
M. Cressy vs D. Stricker | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
M. Cressy
D. Stricker
25/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1257
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
DominicStricker
Switzerland
- ATP ranking129
- ATP points451
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. Cressy
D. Stricker
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|5035