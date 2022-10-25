Maxime Cressy - Dominic Stricker

M. Cressy vs D. Stricker | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
D. Stricker
D. Stricker
25/10
Players Overview

Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking34
  • ATP points1257
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Dominic-Stricker-headshot
DominicStricker
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking129
  • ATP points451
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
Dominic-Stricker-headshot
DominicStricker
Switzerland
Switzerland
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

M. Cressy

D. Stricker

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Maxime Cressy vs Dominic Stricker

ATP Basel - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Basel Tennis match between Maxime Cressy and Dominic Stricker live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Basel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

