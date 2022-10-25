Roberto Bautista - Laslo Djere

R. Bautista vs L. Djere | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
R. Bautista (6)
R. Bautista (6)
L. Djere
L. Djere
25/10
Players Overview

Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1805
  • Age34
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight76kg
Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking75
  • ATP points712
  • Age27
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

R. Bautista

L. Djere

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Roberto Bautista vs Laslo Djere

ATP Basel - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Basel Tennis match between Roberto Bautista and Laslo Djere live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Basel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

