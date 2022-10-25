Roman Safiullin - Andy Murray

R. Safiullin vs A. Murray | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
R. Safiullin
R. Safiullin
A. Murray
A. Murray
25/10
Roman-Safiullin-headshot
RomanSafiullin
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking93
  • ATP points586
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
  • ATP ranking49
  • ATP points955
  • Age35
  • Height1.9m
  • Weight-

R. Safiullin

A. Murray

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Roman Safiullin vs Andy Murray

ATP Basel - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Basel Tennis match between Roman Safiullin and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Basel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

