Sebastián Báez - Pablo Carreño

S. Báez vs P. Carreño | Basel
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
S. Báez
S. Báez
P. Carreño (5)
P. Carreño (5)
25/10
Players Overview

Sebastián-Báez-headshot
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking39
  • ATP points1057
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking15
  • ATP points2405
  • Age31
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sebastián-Báez-headshot
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
Argentina
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

S. Báez

P. Carreño

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Sebastián Báez vs Pablo Carreño

ATP Basel - 25 October 2022

Follow the ATP Basel Tennis match between Sebastián Báez and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 25 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Basel results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

