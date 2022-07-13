Albert Ramos - Pablo Carreño

A. Ramos vs P. Carreño | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
P. Carreño (5)
P. Carreño (5)
13/07
Players Overview

Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking38
  • ATP points1065
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight80kg
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points1926
  • Age31
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
1

Wins

4 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

A. Ramos

P. Carreño

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

LIVE MATCH: Albert Ramos vs Pablo Carreño

ATP Båstad - 13 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Albert Ramos and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 13 July 2022.

