Albert Ramos - Tomás Etcheverry

A. Ramos vs T. Etcheverry | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
12/07
Players Overview

Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking38
  • ATP points1065
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight80kg
Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking78
  • ATP points682
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Ramos

T. Etcheverry

LIVE MATCH: Albert Ramos vs Tomás Etcheverry

ATP Båstad - 12 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Albert Ramos and Tomás Etcheverry live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

