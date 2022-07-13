Casper Ruud - Francisco Cerúndolo

C. Ruud vs F. Cerúndolo | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
13/07
Players Overview

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points5050
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg
Francisco-Cerúndolo-headshot
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking39
  • ATP points1064
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

LIVE MATCH: Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerúndolo

ATP Båstad - 13 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerúndolo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 13 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

