Diego Schwartzman - Elias Ymer

D. Schwartzman vs E. Ymer | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Schwartzman (3)
D. Schwartzman (3)
E. Ymer
E. Ymer
13/07
Players Overview

Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points2325
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Elias-Ymer-headshot
EliasYmer
Sweden
Sweden
  • ATP ranking134
  • ATP points420
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Schwartzman

E. Ymer

Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Diego Schwartzman vs Elias Ymer

ATP Båstad - 13 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Elias Ymer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 13 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.