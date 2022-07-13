Diego Schwartzman - Elias Ymer
D. Schwartzman vs E. Ymer | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Schwartzman (3)
E. Ymer
13/07
Players Overview
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points2325
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
EliasYmer
Sweden
- ATP ranking134
- ATP points420
- Age26
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Schwartzman
E. Ymer
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050