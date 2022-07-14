Diego Schwartzman - Pablo Carreño

D. Schwartzman vs P. Carreño | Bastad
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 14.07.2022 | Båstad Tennis Stadium
Not started
D. Schwartzman (3)
D. Schwartzman (3)
P. Carreño (5)
P. Carreño (5)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points2325
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points1926
  • Age31
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
1

Wins

4 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

D. Schwartzman

P. Carreño

Related matches

Men's Singles / Quarter-final

F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
from 23:00
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

LIVE MATCH: Diego Schwartzman vs Pablo Carreño

ATP Båstad - 14 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 14 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.