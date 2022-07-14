Diego Schwartzman - Pablo Carreño
D. Schwartzman vs P. Carreño | Bastad
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 14.07.2022 | Båstad Tennis Stadium
Not started
D. Schwartzman (3)
P. Carreño (5)
from 23:00
Players Overview
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points2325
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
PabloCarreño
Spain
- ATP ranking18
- ATP points1926
- Age31
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
4 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
D. Schwartzman
P. Carreño
