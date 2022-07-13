Dominic Thiem - Roberto Bautista
D. Thiem vs R. Bautista | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Båstad Tennis Stadium
Not started
D. Thiem
R. Bautista (4)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
RobertoBautista
Spain
- ATP ranking20
- ATP points1658
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight76kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
5 matches
4
Wins
Recent matches
D. Thiem
R. Bautista
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050