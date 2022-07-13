Dominic Thiem - Roberto Bautista

D. Thiem vs R. Bautista | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Båstad Tennis Stadium
Not started
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
R. Bautista (4)
R. Bautista (4)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Dominic Thiem
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age28
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg
Roberto Bautista
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking20
  • ATP points1658
  • Age34
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight76kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dominic Thiem
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
Roberto Bautista
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
1

Wins

5 matches

4

Wins

Recent matches

D. Thiem

R. Bautista

LIVE MATCH: Dominic Thiem vs Roberto Bautista

ATP Båstad - 13 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 13 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

