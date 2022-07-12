Federico Coria - Federico Delbonis

F. Coria vs F. Delbonis | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 3
Not started
F. Coria
F. Coria
F. Delbonis
F. Delbonis
12/07
Players Overview

Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking65
  • ATP points790
  • Age30
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight73kg
Federico-Delbonis-headshot
FedericoDelbonis
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking84
  • ATP points649
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Recent matches

F. Coria

F. Delbonis

