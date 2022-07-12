Sebastián Báez - Arthur Rinderknech

S. Báez vs A. Rinderknech | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Báez (8)
S. Báez (8)
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
12/07
Players Overview

Sebastián-Báez-headshot
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking34
  • ATP points1168
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Arthur-Rinderknech-headshot
ArthurRinderknech
France
France
  • ATP ranking55
  • ATP points877
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Sebastián Báez vs Arthur Rinderknech

ATP Båstad - 12 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Sebastián Báez and Arthur Rinderknech live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.