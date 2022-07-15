Sebastián Báez - Dominic Thiem
S. Báez vs D. Thiem | Bastad
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 15.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Báez (8)
D. Thiem
15/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1168
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Báez
D. Thiem
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050