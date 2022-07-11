Lorenzo Musetti - Laslo Djere

L. Musetti vs L. Djere | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
L. Musetti
L. Musetti
L. Djere
L. Djere
11/07
Players Overview

Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking70
  • ATP points790
  • Age20
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking57
  • ATP points946
  • Age27
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
1

Wins

5 matches

4

Wins

Recent matches

L. Musetti

L. Djere

LIVE MATCH: Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere

ATP Båstad - 11 July 2022

