Marc-Andrea Hüsler - Laslo Djere

M. Hüsler vs L. Djere | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Båstad Tennis Stadium
Not started
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
L. Djere
L. Djere
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Marc-Andrea-Hüsler-headshot
Marc-AndreaHüsler
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking108
  • ATP points526
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking53
  • ATP points911
  • Age27
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Hüsler

L. Djere

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

A. Ramos
A. Ramos
6
4
P. Carreño (5)
P. Carreño (5)
4
5
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
from 10:00
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
from 10:00
D. Schwartzman (3)
D. Schwartzman (3)
E. Ymer
E. Ymer
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

LIVE MATCH: Marc-Andrea Hüsler vs Laslo Djere

ATP Båstad - 13 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Laslo Djere live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 13 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.