Sebastián Báez - Alejandro Davidovich

S. Báez vs A. Davidovich | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Båstad Tennis Stadium
Not started
S. Báez (8)
S. Báez (8)
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
from 23:00
Players Overview

Sebastián-Báez-headshot
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking34
  • ATP points1168
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking36
  • ATP points1110
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Báez

A. Davidovich

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

A. Ramos
A. Ramos
6
4
P. Carreño (5)
P. Carreño (5)
4
5
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
from 10:00
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
H. Gaston
H. Gaston
from 10:00
D. Schwartzman (3)
D. Schwartzman (3)
E. Ymer
E. Ymer
from 10:00
LIVE MATCH: Sebastián Báez vs Alejandro Davidovich

ATP Båstad - 13 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Sebastián Báez and Alejandro Davidovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 13 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

