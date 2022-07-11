Stan Wawrinka - Pablo Carreño

S. Wawrinka vs P. Carreño | Bastad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
P. Carreño (5)
P. Carreño (5)
11/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Stan-Wawrinka-headshot
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking267
  • ATP points191
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight81kg
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking20
  • ATP points1930
  • Age30
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stan-Wawrinka-headshot
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
3

Wins

3 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Wawrinka

P. Carreño

Related matches

E. Ymer
E. Ymer
D. Altmaier
D. Altmaier
11/07
L. Musetti
L. Musetti
L. Djere
L. Djere
11/07
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
12/07
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
12/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Stan Wawrinka vs Pablo Carreño

ATP Båstad - 11 July 2022

Follow the ATP Båstad Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 11 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Båstad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.