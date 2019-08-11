ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Rublev VS F.Fognini

2 October 2019 Starting from 08:30

Lotus Court
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Fabio Fognini

ATP Beijing - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
35
Previous matches
Fabio Fognini
Fabio
Fognini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
12
Previous matches
