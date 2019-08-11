ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Rublev VS F.Fognini
2 October 2019 Starting from 08:30
Lotus Court
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Fabio Fognini
ATP Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
I.Ivashka
6
0
4
A.Rublev
✓
4
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
78
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
6
66
F.Fognini
✓
6
4
78
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
66
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Nadal
✓
2
6
6
F.Fognini
6
1
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Mannarino
2
5
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Paul
63
3
F.Fognini
✓
77
6
