ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

A.Murray VS M.Berrettini

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

User comments

LIVE - Andy Murray - Matteo Berrettini

ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
-
Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
13
