ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
A.Murray VS M.Berrettini
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
LIVE - Andy Murray - Matteo Berrettini
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
3
78
1
A.Murray
✓
6
66
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
4
4
R.Gasquet
✓
6
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
65
64
6
A.Murray
4
4
77
77
2
View more matches
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
77
77
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
R.Carballés
1
2
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
78
View more matches
