ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

C.Norrie VS A.Murray

2 October 2019 Starting from 06:30

LIVE - Cameron Norrie - Andy Murray

ATP Beijing - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cameron Norrie
Cameron
Norrie
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
69
Previous matches
Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
-
Previous matches
