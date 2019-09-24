ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Norrie VS A.Murray
2 October 2019 Starting from 06:30
LIVE - Cameron Norrie - Andy Murray
ATP Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cameron
Norrie
Norrie
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age24
ATP ranking69
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
0
A
C.Norrie
✓
77
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
1
4
C.Norrie
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
64
4
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
View more matches
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
3
78
1
A.Murray
✓
6
66
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
4
4
R.Gasquet
✓
6
6
View more matches
