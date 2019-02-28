ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

C.Garín VS C.Norrie

30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30

Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Cameron Norrie

ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cristian Garín
Cristian
Garín
ChileChile
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
34
Previous matches
Cameron Norrie
Cameron
Norrie
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
68
Previous matches
