ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
C.Garín VS C.Norrie
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Cristian Garín - Cameron Norrie
ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking34
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
3
77
6
64
6
C.Eubanks
6
65
4
77
3
View more matches
Cameron
Norrie
Norrie
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age24
ATP ranking68
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
1
4
C.Norrie
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
64
4
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
7
2
3
C.Norrie
✓
5
6
6
View more matches
