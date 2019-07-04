ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
D.Evans VS Z.Li
30 September 2019 Starting from 11:00
Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Daniel Evans - Zhe Li
ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Zhe Li live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Evans
✓
6
4
77
Y.Bai
3
6
64
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
4
3
6
3
D.Evans
✓
6
6
2
6
Zhe
Li
Li
China
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age33
ATP ranking235
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
Z.Li
6
2
3
E.Gerasimov
✓
4
6
6
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
Z.Li
3
77
3
T.Daniel
✓
6
64
6
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
Z.Li
✓
6
6
Y.Nishioka
3
2
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
6
6
Z.Li
2
2
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wu
✓
77
6
Z.Li
65
2
