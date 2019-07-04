ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

D.Evans VS Z.Li

30 September 2019 Starting from 11:00

Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Daniel Evans - Zhe Li

ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Daniel Evans and Zhe Li live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Daniel Evans
Daniel
Evans
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
47
Previous matches
Zhe Li
Zhe
Li
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
235
Previous matches
