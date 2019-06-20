ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
D.Schwartzman VS F.Verdasco
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Fernando Verdasco
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Fernando Verdasco live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking16
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
View more matches
Fernando
Verdasco
Verdasco
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age35
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
3
6
3
C.Garín
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
5
F.Verdasco
✓
6
7
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
4
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
2
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
03/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Fernando Verdasco comes from two sets down to stun Kyle Edmund
Wimbledon men