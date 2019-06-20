ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

D.Schwartzman VS F.Verdasco

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 2
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Fernando Verdasco

ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Fernando Verdasco live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
16
Previous matches
Fernando Verdasco
Fernando
Verdasco
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
38
Previous matches
