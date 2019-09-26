ATP Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final

D.Thiem VS A.Murray

4 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

National Tennis Center
User comments

LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Andy Murray

ATP Beijing - 04 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
-
Previous matches
Tennis news – Andy Murray outlasts Cameron Norrie at China Open in first meeting with fellow Briton

ATP Beijing
02/10/2019

Pain-free Andy Murray finding tennis ‘easier and more fun’ after landmark win

ATP Beijing
01/10/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray battles past world No 13 Matteo Berrettini in China Open

ATP Beijing
01/10/2019

Tennis news - Andy Murray falls to Alex Di Minaur at Zhuhai Championships

ATP Zhuhai
26/09/2019