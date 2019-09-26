ATP Beijing
Singles | Quarter-final
D.Thiem VS A.Murray
4 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Andy Murray
ATP Beijing - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Z.Zhang
3
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
✓
6
3
6
6
D.Thiem
4
6
3
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
D.Thiem
3
1
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic
67
4
D.Thiem
✓
79
6
View more matches
Andy
Murray
Murray
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age32
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
66
77
1
A.Murray
✓
78
64
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
3
78
1
A.Murray
✓
6
66
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more