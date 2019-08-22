ATP Beijing
Singles | Semifinal
D.Thiem
2
0
K.Khachanov
6
0
5 October 2019Diamond
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Karen Khachanov
ATP Beijing - 05 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 05 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Z.Zhang
3
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
✓
6
3
6
6
D.Thiem
4
6
3
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
D.Thiem
3
1
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Khachanov
✓
6
79
P.Cuevas
2
67
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
77
6
K.Khachanov
62
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
