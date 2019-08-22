ATP Beijing
Singles | Semifinal
Live
D.Thiem
2
0
K.Khachanov
6
0
5 October 2019Diamond
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Karen Khachanov

ATP Beijing - 05 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 05 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
View more matches
Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
9
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Dominic Thiem powers past Andy Murray to reach China Open semi-finals

ATP Beijing
04/10/2019

Dominic Thiem wins Laver Cup opener against Denis Shapovalov

20/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Nick Kyrgios keeps mostly calm and carries on

US Open
28/08/2019

Tennis news - Four outside contenders for the 2019 US Open

US Open
22/08/2019