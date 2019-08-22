ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
D.Thiem VS R.Gasquet
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Richard Gasquet
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
✓
6
3
6
6
D.Thiem
4
6
3
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
D.Thiem
3
1
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic
67
4
D.Thiem
✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
4
6
3
D.Thiem
✓
6
3
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
77
6
A.Ramos
6
1
Richard
Gasquet
Gasquet
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age33
ATP ranking42
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Granollers
6
65
4
R.Gasquet
✓
4
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
R.Gasquet
3
4
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet
✓
77
3
6
