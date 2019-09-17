ATP Beijing
Singles | Final

D.Thiem VS S.Tsitsipas

6 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

User comments

LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Stefanos Tsitsipas

ATP Beijing - 06 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 06 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
