ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Thiem VS Z.Zhang
2 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Zhizhen Zhang
ATP Beijing - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Zhizhen Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
✓
6
3
6
6
D.Thiem
4
6
3
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
D.Thiem
3
1
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic
67
4
D.Thiem
✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
4
6
3
D.Thiem
✓
6
3
6
Zhizhen
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
ATP ranking213
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
4
6
65
Z.Zhang
✓
6
3
77
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.Seppi
✓
77
4
710
Z.Zhang
64
6
68
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer
5
2
Z.Zhang
✓
7
6
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
Z.Zhang
3
77
2
A
A.Murray
✓
6
63
4
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
Quarter-final
H.Laaksonen
✓
6
3
6
Z.Zhang
4
6
2
