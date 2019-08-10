ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Thiem VS Z.Zhang

2 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

LIVE - Dominic Thiem - Zhizhen Zhang

ATP Beijing - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Zhizhen Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Zhizhen Zhang
Zhizhen
Zhang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
213
