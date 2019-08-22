ATP Beijing
Singles | Final
D.Thiem VS ...
6 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - ...
ATP Beijing - 06 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 06 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
2
77
7
K.Khachanov
6
65
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
Z.Zhang
3
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
4
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
✓
6
3
6
6
D.Thiem
4
6
3
2
