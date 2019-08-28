ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
D.Lajovic VS S.Tsitsipas
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Lotus Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dušan Lajovic - Stefanos Tsitsipas
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking29
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kudla
✓
7
7
0
6
D.Lajovic
5
5
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Darcis
5
3
3
D.Lajovic
✓
7
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner
✓
77
1
7
View more matches
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
6
5
0
A
A.Mannarino
✓
3
7
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
79
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
J.Struff
✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
6
3
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
3
6
ATP Washington
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
4
6
67
N.Kyrgios
✓
6
3
79
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more