ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

D.Lajovic VS S.Tsitsipas

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Lotus Court
User comments

LIVE - Dušan Lajovic - Stefanos Tsitsipas

ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dušan Lajovic
Dušan
Lajovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
29
Previous matches
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
