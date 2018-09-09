ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

F.Auger-Aliassime VS A.Ramos

1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 2
LIVE - Félix Auger-Aliassime - Albert Ramos

ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Félix Auger-Aliassime
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
20
Albert Ramos
Albert
Ramos
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
44
