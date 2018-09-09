ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime VS A.Ramos
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
LIVE - Félix Auger-Aliassime - Albert Ramos
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
Auger-Aliassime
Canada
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age19
ATP ranking20
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
65
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
4
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
67
7
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
79
5
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
3
0
M.Raonic
3
6
0
A
Albert
Ramos
Ramos
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age31
ATP ranking44
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
4
6
A.Ramos
0
6
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
77
6
6
A.Ramos
62
4
3
