ATP Beijing
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime VS A.Zverev
3 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
LIVE - Félix Auger-Aliassime - Alexander Zverev
ATP Beijing - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
Auger-Aliassime
Canada
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age19
ATP ranking20
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
6
A.Ramos
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
65
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
4
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
1
1
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
67
7
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
79
5
3
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
