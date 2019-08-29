ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round

F.Tiafoe VS A.Zverev

30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Alexander Zverev

ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Frances Tiafoe
Frances
Tiafoe
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
43
Previous matches
Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
