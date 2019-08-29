ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
F.Tiafoe VS A.Zverev
30 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Alexander Zverev
ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
2
3
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Tiafoe
6
61
1
H.Hurkacz
✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.Krajinovic
2
0
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
4
View more matches
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
77
2
4
M.Kecmanovic
✓
64
6
6
View more matches
