ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
G.Monfils VS J.Isner
1 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Brad Drewett Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - John Isner
ATP Beijing - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils
✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
View more matches
John
Isner
Isner
United States
- Height (m)2.08
- Weight (Kg)108
- Age34
ATP ranking19
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Isner
✓
6
6
6
G.García-López
3
4
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
61
78
J.Isner
4
77
66
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more