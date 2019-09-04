ATP Beijing
Singles | 1st Round
G.Dimitrov VS A.Rublev
30 September 2019 Starting from 06:30
LIVE - Grigor Dimitrov - Andrey Rublev
ATP Beijing - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik
✓
5
711
77
G.Dimitrov
7
69
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
D.Medvedev
✓
77
6
6
G.Dimitrov
65
4
3
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
6
4
6
4
2
G.Dimitrov
✓
3
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
6
A.De Minaur
5
3
4
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
I.Ivashka
6
0
4
A.Rublev
✓
4
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
78
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Rublev
✓
77
77
6
N.Kyrgios
65
65
3
